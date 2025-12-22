Welcome to Africanews

Morocco celebrate 2-0 win over Comoros as host nation's AFCON campaign gets underway

Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq tackles Comoros' Rafiki Saïd Ahamada during the Africa Cup of Nations group A match between Morocco and Comoros in Rabat, Morocco, Dec. 21, 2025   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Hajar Toufik

Morocco

After a spectacular opening ceremony, Morocco kicked off its Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a convincing 2-0 victory over Comoros.

Outside the stadium, fans erupted with joy and continued the celebrations well beyond the stands.

"Moroccans are passionate about football," one happy fan told Africanews. "It's a footballing nation. It's great fun. It's my first time in a stadium, it was magnificent, we were thrilled. Even with the rain, we were fired up."

Despite the win, the team’s performance left some fans with questions.

"We need to improve our game and our movement," another fan said. "There weren't enough options for the striker. Still, we got the win. But with tougher teams like Nigeria or Senegal, it will be difficult if we play like this."

The African celebration is only just beginning. The Atlas Lions got their AFCON campaign off to a perfect start in their first match. But as favourites, the Moroccans now face enormous pressure to win a title that has eluded them since 1976.

