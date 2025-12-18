Morocco step up AFCON 2025 preparations ahead of Comoros opener

Morocco’s national football team has stepped up preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, holding a fresh training session on Wednesday at the Mohammed VI Football Complex in Rabat.

The session comes just days before the tournament kicks off next Sunday, when the Atlas Lions face Comoros in their opening match at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. All selected players were present, training in a focused and positive atmosphere that underlined the squad’s readiness for the continental showdown.

Head coach Walid Regragui concentrated on tactical and technical drills, while also reinforcing team cohesion and raising the intensity of play. The session allowed the technical staff to assess how well players have absorbed game plans and to fine-tune key details ahead of the opener.

Speaking after training, midfielder Anass Salah Eddin struck a confident tone, reassuring supporters that the squad is fully prepared and united behind a shared ambition.

“First of all, I want to say that we are ready. We feel good and we are working very hard every single day. I want to reassure the fans that we are fully prepared, motivated, and committed to giving our best in this tournament and achieving positive results,” he said.

Morocco’s preparations continue under strict discipline, with expectations high as the host nation aims for a strong start and a deep run in AFCON 2025.