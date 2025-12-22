Morocco: Cold wave persists with heavy snowfall expected in high-altitude zones

Morocco’s General Directorate of Meteorology has issued an orange-level weather alert for several regions across the kingdom, amid a persisting cold wave.

The institution warned against snowfall, heavy rain, low temperatures and strong winds, especially in mountainous areas.

Snowfall ranging from 20 to 40 centimetres is forecast on Tuesday in high-altitude zones. The northern provinces of Midelt, Sefrou, Taza, Boulemane and Ifrane are affected.

Lighter snowfall of 5 to 15 centimetres is expected in Figuig, Tinghir and Ouarzazate among other provinces.

Morocco has been experiencing an intense cold wave for several days. Authorities have urged populations in affected areas to remain vigilant.

Last week, Morocco launched the “Facing Severe Cold” initiative to provide assistance to vulnerable communities.

The government said the operation, which is supervised by the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity, will benefit 73,000 households. They will receive food and blankets, authorities said in a statement.