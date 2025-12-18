Morocco experiences extreme cold waves, especially in the mountainous regions

Morocco is currently experiencing a cold wave affecting several regions of the Kingdom, particularly mountainous and inland areas. The drop in temperatures has been accompanied by snowfall on high-altitude zones, causing difficult conditions for local populations and road users.

Authorities have raised the level of mobilization nationwide to assist affected communities, ensure the continuity of traffic, and provide support to vulnerable populations. Emergency teams have been deployed to clear snow-covered roads and monitor weather-related risks.

Citizens are urged to take necessary precautions as the cold spell is expected to continue over the coming days, while relevant services remain on high alert to mitigate the impact of adverse weather conditions.