Deadly floods devastate old neighborhoods in Morocco’s coastal city of Safi

Residents in the Moroccan coastal city of Safi were clearing thick mud from streets and homes on Monday after overnight flash floods killed at least 37 people and left widespread destruction in one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods.

Authorities say heavy rainfall inundated around 70 homes and businesses, swept away 10 vehicles, and sent at least 14 people to hospital. The sudden rise of floodwaters caught residents off guard, triggering scenes of panic and grief.

Local resident Hamza Elhaj described the shock felt across the community as neighbors and lifelong friends were lost.

“What do you want me to say? My friends are dead, my neighbors are dead. We lost people we grew up with in the city. It shocks us deeply, I swear to God,” he said.

Another resident, Belimouna Abdelmoula, said entire livelihoods were wiped out in minutes.

“The jeweler died with his child. The fast-food vendor, while closing his restaurant, was swept away by the water. The shoe vendor also drowned,” he said. “I’m going to start my life over from scratch now. Everything has been swept away.”

Local media reported schools in Safi will remain closed for three days, while flooding also caused damage in other parts of the country, including Tetouan and Tinghir.

Safi, home to more than 300,000 people, is a key hub for Morocco’s fishing and phosphate industries. Experts say climate change has made rainfall more erratic, compounding vulnerabilities in cities where drainage systems and building regulations are often inadequate.