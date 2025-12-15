Indonesian weightlifter wins record-breaking 79kg gold at Southeast Asian Games

Indonesian weightlifter Rizki Juniansyah has broken two world records, taking gold in the men’s 79-kilogram category at the 2025 Southeast Asian Games in Thailand.

In the clean and jerk, he lifted 205 kilograms, beating the previous mark of 204 kilograms that he set at the 2025 World Championships in October.

Combined with a 160-kilogram snatch, Rizki set a new 79-kilogram class world-record total of 365 kilograms, surpassing the 362-kilogram mark set by Egypt’s Abdelrahman Younes at the Islamic Solidarity Games last month.

Competing at the Chonburi Sports School in Thailand, Rizki lifted a combined total of 365 kilograms to dominate the field today, Monday, December 15, 2025.

Rizki, who also claimed gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, says this latest achievement is a big motivation boost as he targets the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“My goal is to be there at the 2028 Olympics. These Southeast Asian Games are a crucial step towards upcoming championships so that I can become even better," Rizki said after the match, as reported by Jakarta.