Milano ready to host Olympics, protests against ICE presence continue

Milan is ready for the start of the 2026 Winter Olympics. Coloured lights are being projected onto historic buildings and light installations are decorating the streets. Meanwhile, the Italian city has also been shaken by protests against the presence of ICE agents at the games.

Milan is hosting the Olympics together with Cortina.

Meanwhile, Milan's Olympic Village is coming to life, with the first athletes already moving into the buildings built specifically for the Olympic Games. The village also features several spaces designed for guests' relaxation and well-being, including a gym, a video game area, a bar, makeup areas, and a large canteen.

The Olympics run from 6 to 22 February and will feature a diversity of winter sports, ranging from ice hockey to bobsleigh, ski jumping and skeleton.

The event has more recently however also come under fire internationally due to the announced presence of ICE agents in the American delegation.

The agents are reportedly set to be stationed in a control room and ensure the security of American officials, among them vice president JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Their presence at the Olympics has led to mass protests in Milan in the past days, with protesters notably comparing ICE to the German Gestapo during World War II. Milan mayor Giuseppe Sala also said that the unit was not welcome in the city.