Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

IOC meeting takes place in Lausanne ahead of the Winter Olympics

International Olympic Committee President Kirsty Coventry delivers her speech during the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics cauldron lighting, in Rome, Friday, Dec. 5, 2025.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Olympics

The President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Kirsty Coventry, convened an executive board meeting on Tuesday at the organization's headquarters in Lausanne ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The Winter Games will run from February 6-22 at sites across Lombardy and Northeast Italy.

"It's been a busy time of the year, and we are gonna walk through in here a little bit of progress on fit for the future and where we are to date. There has been a lot of travel in the past week. I was in Europe for the European evening of sports in Brussels, as well as the Olympic Flame lighting, as well as the arrival of the flame in Italy a few days ago, which was wonderful," said Kirsty Coventry, the IOC President.

The Milan Cortina Olympics will also be held amid ongoing bans of most Russian athletes due to the war in Ukraine, and with the war in Gaza still fresh in mind.

Two years after the 2026 World Cup, the U.S. will host the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles despite Coventry having not yet met with Trump.

The Feb. 6-22 Games venue plan includes: skating sports in Milan; freestyle and snowboarding in Livigno; men's Alpine skiing and ski mountaineering in Bormio; Nordic sports in Val di Fiemme; biathlon in Anterselva; and women's Alpine skiing, curling and sliding in Cortina d'Ampezzo.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..