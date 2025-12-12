IOC seeks to reintegrate Russia, Belarus into world sports despite ongoing war

The IOC took a significant step towards reintegrating Russia and Belarus into world sports on Thursday by advising governing bodies to let the countries’ youth teams and athletes compete with their full identity of national flag and anthem.

Athletes have “a fundamental right to access sport across the world, and to compete free from political interference or pressure from governmental organisations,” the International Olympic Committee said in a statement.

The updated strategy on Russia was set at a so-called Olympic Summit — a meeting chaired by IOC president Kirsty Coventry that invites key stakeholders from the Olympic family - and is likely to be welcomed by both Russia and Israel, whose athletes have been excluded from various international sporting events over both countries' wars against neighbouring states and populations, respectively Ukraine and Palestine.

It was also recognised that implementing such a strategy could take time.

Coventry became the first woman - and African - to be elected as President of the IOC earlier this year, officially taking office on 23rd June when her predecessor Thomas Bach stepped down.

Russian and Belarusian athletes were not be allowed to take part in the traditional parade at the opening ceremony at the 2024 Paris Olympics.