Mali: Former prime minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga charged with embezzlement

Former Malian civilian prime minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga was charged with embezzlement of public funds, his lawyer Cheick Oumar Konare announced on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody following a hearing before the country's Supreme Court. No date has yet been set for his trial.

Mali has been ruled by the military after back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021.

Maïga served as Mali’s civilian head of government from June 2021, but he was dismissed in November 2024 after he publicly criticised the junta in power.

He specifically condemned the lack of clarity over when the military would give up power in the West African country.

Junta leaders replaced him with General Abdoulaye Maïga, a former government spokesperson.

Choguel Kokalla Maïga was arrested just a week ago. Eight of his former colleagues from his time as prime minister were also placed in custody.

His former chief of staff has since been released ahead of his trial.

Judicial sources said Maïga was specifically accused of "damage to public property, forgery and use of false documents."

His lawyer said the former prime minister remained calm while awaiting his trial in jail. "We believe in justice", Konare said.

Maïga's apprehension came just days after the junta carried out dozens of arrests within the army’s rank to thwart an alleged plot against the government.