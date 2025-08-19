Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Mali: Former prime minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga charged with embezzlement

Mali's former prime minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters, 25 September 2021   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Mali

Former Malian civilian prime minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga was charged with embezzlement of public funds, his lawyer Cheick Oumar Konare announced on Tuesday. 

He was remanded in custody following a hearing before the country's Supreme Court. No date has yet been set for his trial. 

Mali has been ruled by the military after back-to-back coups in 2020 and 2021. 

Maïga served as Mali’s civilian head of government from June 2021, but he was dismissed in November 2024 after he publicly criticised the junta in power. 

He specifically condemned the lack of clarity over when the military would give up power in the West African country.

Junta leaders replaced him with General Abdoulaye Maïga, a former government spokesperson. 

Choguel Kokalla Maïga was arrested just a week ago. Eight of his former colleagues from his time as prime minister were also placed in custody. 

His former chief of staff has since been released ahead of his trial. 

Judicial sources said Maïga was specifically accused of "damage to public property, forgery and use of false documents." 

His lawyer said the former prime minister remained calm while awaiting his trial in jail. "We believe in justice", Konare said.

Maïga's apprehension came just days after the junta carried out dozens of arrests within the army’s rank to thwart an alleged plot against the government. 

Additional sources • RFI

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..