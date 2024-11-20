Welcome to Africanews

Mali: Civilian PM sacked after criticizing junta, cabinet dismissed

Mali's Prime Minister Choguel Maiga addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters on Sept. 25, 2021.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Kena Betancur/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and ORTM - AP

Mali

Mali's Prime Minister Choguel Maiga was sacked on Wednesday (Nov. 20).

A decree was read on national television by the secretary-general of the presidency.

Alfouseyni Diawara read the 3-article text signed by the president of the transition Gel Assimi Goïta.

Appointed by the military in 2021 following Mali’s second coup in a year, Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga publicly criticized the junta on November 16 during events marking the November 2023 recapture of Kidal. Dressed in military attire despite being a civilian, Maïga voiced frustration over his exclusion from key decisions, particularly regarding the timeline for the nation’s political transition.

Demonstrators in the capital and many cities in the country called for Maiga's resignation.

A section of the Malian military known as the Collective of military defense (CDM) is accusing Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga of "treason" and "denunciation" following his criticism of the ruling generals.

