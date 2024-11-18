Section of Malian military calls for the resignation of the PM

A section of the Malian military known as the Collective of military defense (CDM) is accusing Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga of "treason" and "denunciation" following his criticism of the ruling generals.

The group, linked to the junta Assimi Goita is demanding Maïga’s resignation within 72 hours, calling his actions "high treason." This demand is significant, as the CDM’s previous calls have often been heeded by the junta.

Appointed by the military in 2021 following Mali’s second coup in a year, Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga publicly criticized the junta on November 16 during events marking the November 2023 recapture of Kidal. Dressed in military attire despite being a civilian, Maïga voiced frustration over his exclusion from key decisions, particularly regarding the timeline for the nation’s political transition.

While commending the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) for their efforts and celebrating the "liberation of Kidal," Maïga delivered a pointed critique of the junta’s governance. He stressed the "urgent need for political clarity in Mali and a redirection of the transition," warning of a "looming specter of confusion and misrepresentation" during this critical period. Maïga also condemned the junta’s unilateral move to delay the end of the transition—originally set for March 26, 2024—without prior consultation with the government.

Maïga appears increasingly isolated, with limited influence over the military. Speculation about his dismissal has persisted for months, especially since he supported a critical text against the junta in June.