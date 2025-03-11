Global terrorism deaths surge by 11% in 2024

anti-terrorism
Terrorism is on the rise globally, with 66 countries reporting attacks in 2024, reversing nearly a decade of progress, according to the latest Global Terrorism Index.
Fatalities have surged by 11%, with the Sahel region still accounting for over half of global terrorism deaths. The Islamic State remains the deadliest group, expanding its operations to 22 countries, while lone wolf attacks now dominate the West, making up 93% of fatal incidents in the past five years.
In 2024, several Western countries reported one in five terror suspects as under 18, with teenagers accounting for most IS-linked arrests in Europe Terrorist organisations are increasingly exploiting technology, including artificial intelligence and encrypted communications, to spread their messages and recruit.
With escalating threats worldwide, countering terrorism remains a growing challenge.
