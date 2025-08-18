Mali's military junta marks five years in power but elections still indefinitely postponed

After five years in power, Mali's military junta have broken their promise not to stay in power long. But what has it achieved?

August 18th marks five years since the military overthrow of Mali’s democratic government. One month later, transitional president Bah N’Daw took office but he was soon ousted and replaced by General Assimi Goita.

Coup leaders initially promised an 18-month transition but five years on, they’re still there – with no prospect of elections.

Goita promised to free Mali of insurgents and the French soldiers sent to help fight them. And while the French troops have gone, they’ve been replaced by Russian paramilitary fighters. A major victory in the northeastern city of Kidal, came at a cost, with human rights organizations denouncing abuses against civilians. Meanwhile, many other towns remain under insurgent control with dozens of civilians held hostage.

Goita has also cut ties with the political and economic union of West African States, ECOWAS. Instead he helped establish the Alliance of Sahel States, alongside Niger and Burkina Faso who are also ruled by juntas.

Their aim is to create a federation and diminish the influence of the former colonial power France in their countries. In its place, they’ve increased cooperation with Russia, Turkey, China, North Korea and Iran.