Mali's former prime minister Maiga taken into custody on charges of corruption

By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Mali

Former Malian prime minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga is under arrest – the latest top politician to be detained by the West African country’s military junta.  

Maiga was questioned earlier this month as part of an investigation into allegations of misuse of public property. On Tuesday, he was taking into custody, charged with corruption.  

Maiga served as prime minister from 2021 until his dismissal in November 2024, just days after he criticised the regime for postponing elections. He continued to criticise the junta after leaving office.  

Another former prime minister, Moussa Mara, was arrested on August 1, on charges of ‘damaging the state’s credibility’ after tweeting his support for jailed critics of the ruling military junta. 

Mali has been ruled by military leaders since the  junta seized power in 2020 and staged another coup the following year. 

In June, the country's leader, General Assimi Goita, was given an additional five years in power, despite the junta's earlier promise to return to civilian rule by March 2024. The move followed the military regime's dissolution of political parties in May. 

