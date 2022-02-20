Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Malians celebrate French retreat by burning EU flag

Malians gather in the capital Bamako to celebrate the withdrawal of French troops. They celebrate France's departure by burning a European flag, with some demonstrators carrying placards with messages such as "Thanks Wagner" and "France is a terrorist nation". Mali's army-led government on Friday asked France to withdraw its forces from the Sahel state "without delay", calling into question Paris' plans to pull out over several months. A Malian government spokesman added in a statement announced on public television that the results of France's nine-year military engagement in the conflict-torn country were "not satisfactory". On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that he was withdrawing troops from Mali after a breakdown in relations with the nation's ruling military junta. France first intervened in Mali in 2013 to combat a jihadist insurgency that emerged one year prior. It currently has around 4,600 troops stationed across the Sahel, 2,400 of them in Mali.

More about
Mali France military base Demonstration

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..