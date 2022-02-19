Night runners enjoy Copenhagen Light Festival

Runners in Denmark's capital reveled in a special night-time run through the city, enjoying the light sculptures that are being displayed as part of the Copenhagen Light Festival. Around 1,500 runners took part in the event despite the wind and rain that battered the city. The 7.5 kilometer (4.6 miles) course toured through the fifty light sculptures across the city. Many of the runners wore strings of lights to join in with the celebration. The Copenhagen Light Festival is an annual event to celebrate light as the country comes towards the end of the cold and dark winter months.