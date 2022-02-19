Welcome to Africanews

Israeli police scatter Palestinian protesters in Jerusalem

Israeli police on horseback scattered protesters Friday in the flashpoint east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where demonstrators poured in to support Palestinians facing eviction by Jewish settlers. The scuffles there came alongside protests elsewhere in the occupied West Bank. Tensions that erupted in Sheikh Jarrah last year - as several Palestinian families faced eviction by settler groups - in part sparked the May war between Israel and armed groups in the Gaza Strip.

Jerusalem Clashes and riots Sheikh Jarrah Jewish settlement Police violence

