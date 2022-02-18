Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Beachgoers brave Brighton seafront despite Storm Eunice

Despite warnings to stay indoors, some people in Brighton brave the beach as Storm Eunice hits, with some of them seeming to quite enjoy the experience. Britain's Met Office has issued a rare "red" warning for the south of England. Environment Agency official Roy Stokes warned weather watchers and amateur photographers against heading to Britain's southern coastline in search of dramatic footage, calling it "probably the most stupid thing you can do".

More about
Storm United Kingdom Weather

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..