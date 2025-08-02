Egyptian wrestler pulls 20 cars in bid for world record

Egypt's strongman Ashraf Mahrous, also known by his nickname Kabonga pulled 20 cars on Friday during an attempt to create a new Guinness world record of most cars pulled by an individual.

Officials from the Guinness World Records were not present during the event, but Mahrous said that he will send videos and photos of his attempt to be evaluated.

"Hopefully today I will upload all photos, videos and links to Guinness World Records to document this huge event," he said.

The current holder of the title of most cars pulled by an individual is Kevin Fast who pulled 15 cars during his attempt in 2014.

In March this year, Mahrous received formal recognition by the Guinness World Records in three categories, including the heaviest rail pull using only his teeth.

His two other certificates are for the heaviest locomotive pull and for the fastest 100-meter road vehicle pull.

He is planning to break a new world record of the heaviest ship pulled by teeth this month in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.