Hilda Baci sets third Guinness World Record with largest serving of rice

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has earned her third Guinness World Records (GWR) title after Guinness recognised her for achieving the largest serving of rice. This adds to her previous record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice.

The record was achieved on September 12, 2025, in Victoria Island, Lagos, when Baci and food brand Gino prepared 8,780 kilograms of rice. Although the team initially aimed to set the jollof rice record, Guinness later confirmed the same attempt also qualified as the largest serving of rice overall.

Baci shared the news on January 20, 2026, posting a screenshot of an email from Andrew Fanning, Head of Client Partnering at Guinness World Records. The email congratulated her for the additional recognition, stating the achievement had met the criteria for both records.

According to Guinness World Records, the official details of the record are:

“The largest serving of rice is 8,780 kg (19,356 lb, 9 oz) and was achieved by Hilda Baci and Gino (all Nigeria), in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria, on 12 September 2025.”

Baci described the confirmation as “shocking and emotional,” explaining she discovered the second record months after the initial announcement. She highlighted the importance of her team and business partner in making the achievement possible.

Baci first entered Guinness World Records in May 2023 for the longest individual cooking marathon. She earned her second title in September 2025 for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, and the latest recognition brings her total to three records.