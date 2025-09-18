Business Africa: Democracy under pressure, Egypt’s food struggles, and Nigeria’s remote work boom

Africa’s Fragile Democracies Face New Risks

A recent report by the Open Society Foundations, authored by economist and political scientist Dr. Ndongo Samba Sylla, argues that democracy in Africa cannot survive without economic justice.

The study highlights structural challenges — including monetary dependency through the CFA franc and unequal land distribution — as drivers of inequality that weaken democratic systems.

“For countries using the CFA franc, their currency is still controlled by the French treasury,” Dr. Sylla explained. “Without sovereignty over monetary policy, it is difficult to achieve sustained growth. Likewise, in countries like South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana, extreme inequality is rooted in unfair land distribution, limiting shared prosperity.”

Dr. Sylla also drew a direct link between youth frustration and the rise of popular protests and military coups across the continent.

“Africa is a young continent, but its youth are often excluded from policymaking. In places like Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, coups have gained support because previous democratic regimes failed to deliver security or economic opportunities. Young people see military governments as a possible alternative, though it remains to be seen if this hope will translate into real change.”

The report calls for moving beyond liberal democracy toward what Sylla terms “substantive democracy” — a system where economic justice and popular participation go hand in hand.

Egypt: Luxury Leftovers Feeding the Poor

In Cairo’s Al-Wekala market, trays of leftover meals from luxury hotels are quietly sustaining low-income families. For many Egyptians, this unusual food chain has become a lifeline as the country’s economic crisis deepens.

The practice underscores both the resilience of local communities and the severity of a downturn that has pushed millions closer to poverty. Once symbols of indulgence, hotel banquets now help fill the gap for families struggling to put food on the table.

Nigeria: Remote Work on the Rise

Since the pandemic in 2020, Africa has quietly emerged as a new frontier for digital nomads. Nigeria, with its vast youth population and thriving tech ecosystem, is fast becoming a remote work hub.

Young Nigerians, fluent in technology and eager to plug into global opportunities, are increasingly joining the worldwide gig economy. But experts caution that the sector’s growth is outpacing the country’s policies and infrastructure.

Reliable internet, stable electricity, and updated labor laws are needed if Nigeria is to cement its place as a competitive destination for remote workers. Kunle Babs reports from Abuja.