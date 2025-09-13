Nigerian chef Hilda Baci cooks world's largest pot of jollof rice

Nigeria
Nigerian celebrity chef Hilda Baci has added another culinary milestone to her record-breaking career, cooking what is believed to be the world’s largest pot of jollof rice.
Jollof rice is found across West Africa but there are regional variations in ingredients and preparation.
Baci, who rose to global fame in 2023 when she set the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, said her latest effort was about showcasing Nigeria’s food culture.
“We always say Nigeria, we are the giant of Africa, and Jollof rice is a discourse that has been happening, you know, within so many African countries… I figured, as the giant of Africa, it only makes sense that we are the ones that pioneer making the largest pot of Nigerian jollof rice,” Baci told the Associated Press.
The event, which had thousands of supporters in attendance, is believed to open a fresh chapter in the region’s long-running “jollof wars”—the friendly rivalry among West African nations over who makes the best version of the dish.
