The third edition of The Last Last, a regional basketball event organized by the association The Future, has brought together teams from Benin, Togo, Nigeria and Ghana in the economic capital of Cotonou, celebrating sport as a powerful tool for unity across West Africa.

Held during the end-of-year festive period, the tournament gathered players, families and partners from across the region around a shared passion for basketball. According to General Commissioner Sot Fabrice Comlan, the goal was to create a space where young people from different countries could meet, celebrate together and build lasting connections beyond borders.

Participants say the event goes beyond competition. “It allows me to discover other talents and new moves I didn’t know before,” said player Sot Samiratou Aboudou. “It helps me learn, and I think it benefits everyone.”

The tournament takes place against a backdrop of ongoing political tensions in parts of West Africa. Organizers and sports leaders say initiatives like The Last Last offer an alternative space where respect, fair play and unity take priority. Dr. Ismahinl Onifadé, president of the Beninese Basketball Federation, praised the role of youth-driven events in fostering cohesion, saying young people continue to thrive when given opportunities away from political divisions.

The event also attracted regional and international figures, including Hammadoun Sidibé, founder of the Quai 54 streetball tournament, who described the initiative as a driver of development in Africa and Benin in particular.

Beyond basketball, The Last Last included sexual education awareness sessions to promote health and responsibility among young athletes. The association also donated food supplies to an orphanage in Cotonou, underlining the event’s strong civic commitment.