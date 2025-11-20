How Japan’s food tech innovations target global food security challenges

At Techno Farm Keihanna in Kyoto Prefecture, 30,000 heads of lettuce are produced daily with minimal labour. Factory manager Matsumura Tatsuya said, “The trial-and-error process we've accumulated since 2018 has led to stable production now, which is a significant strength.” Terao Tasuku from Tokyu Land Corporation believes automation could soon reach developing countries as costs drop.

In Kanagawa Prefecture, Mebiol Inc.’s CEO Yoshioka Hiroshi showcased the IMEC film, which replaces soil and blocks microbes. “Our film technology can improve crop quality… and contribute to improving women’s status,” he said. At QUON farm in Hyogo Prefecture, Fujimoto Shizuka uses IMEC film to grow sweeter tomatoes and train women farmers, proving innovation and inclusion can grow side by side.