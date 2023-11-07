Nigeria's Hilda Baci officially dethroned , Guinness World Record confirms new chef

Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, known as Hilda Baci, has been officially dethroned from her position as the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

Guinness World Records (GWR) confirmed a tweet in a statement on its official website, which was later posted on X.

The tweet announced Alan Fisher as the new record-holder.

“Alan Fisher (Ireland), an owner and chef of a restaurant in Japan, has broken two cooking-related Guinness World Records titles,” the statement read.

“First up, he’s claimed the longest cooking marathon (individual) after clocking in a time of 119 hours 57 minutes. That is more than 24 hours longer than the previous record held by Nigerian chef Hilda Baci.

Nigerian cooking queen Hilda Baci has been dethroned 😳



Alan Fisher from Ireland cooked for an incredible 119 hours and 57 minutes at his restaurant in Japan 🥄 — Guinness World Records (@GWR) November 7, 2023

“Alan then claimed the longest baking marathon (individual), with a time of 47 hours 21 minutes. The previous record holder was Wendy Sandner (USA) with a time of 31 hours 16 minutes.

“What’s even more impressive is that Alan took on both attempts back to back, meaning he was at work in the kitchen for over 160 hours with just over a day of rest in between!”

Hilda was in June declared the Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon.

The 26-year-old Nigerian chef began on Thursday, May 11, and continued through Monday, May 15, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

GWR said that Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, however, almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

Hilda had broken the previous record of 87 hours 45 minutes which was set by Lata Tondon (India) in 2019.