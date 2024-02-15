Equatorial Guinea suspends its star player at Afcon 2023 over 'indiscipline'

Emilio Nsue, top scorer in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast has been suspended indefinitely by his country's football federation.

The Equatorial Guinea striker was allegedly involved in "several episodes of serious indiscipline" during the AFCON 2023 according to the Equatoguinean federation (Feguifut).

Nsue, 34, finished as the top scorer at the finals, netting five goals in four outings as Equatorial Guinea were knocked out in the last 16. He was in Abidjan on Sunday to receive the golden boot prize following Ivory Coast's victory over Nigeria in the final.

Nsue is however not the only player to have faced the wrath of the country's footballing authority. Another player Iban Salvador has also been suspended. The 28-year-old National Thunder midfielder had been involved in an "unpleasant incident" in Abidjan on 29 January - the day after the side's elimination from the tournament according to Feguifut.

Equatorial Guinea with an impressive group game run exited Afcon 2023 after a 1-0 loss to Guinea.