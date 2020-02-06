ICC set to rule on Gbagbo's freedom of movement [The Morning Call]

The fate of Ivory Coast’s politics as it concerns its October 2020 elections is at a test this Thursday. Interestingly not in Ivory Coast itself, but far way in the Hague, Netherlands.

The International Criminal Court ICC sitting there is set to rule on the lifting of restrictions on the freedom of former Ivorian President Laurent Gbagbo and his co-defendant Charles Blé Goudé. The hearing is eagerly awaited by Ivorians who have been following the trial since it began in 2016.

Some have called for the full release of Laurent Gbagbo while others, on the contrary, do not want him to be released.

François Konan, is a Political Journalist at Le Réveil Group Ivory Coast. We spoke to him about the likely impact of today’s ruling by the ICC on Ivorian political life and the upcoming presidential election