Congo's public prosecutor calls for lifting of justice minister's immunity

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Appeal Court on Wednesday called for Justice Minister Constant Mutamba’s to be lifted.

It is seeking to prosecute him for alleged misappropriation of public funds and wants the National Assembly to allow it to open a judicial investigation into Mutamba.

He is accused of embezzling $19 million of the $39 million earmarked for the construction of a new prison in the city of Kisangani.

The private agreement for the build was reportedly awarded without the usual procedures for public contracts.

After being appointed last year, Mutamba said he would overhaul what he described as a “sick system” promising transparency in his fight against crime and corruption.

After hearing prosecutor Firmin Mvonde, the president of the National Assembly said it would not stand in the way of the judiciary doing its job.

The Assembly immediately set up a special committee to hear both Mvonde and Mutamba’s sides of the story.

The African Association for the Defence of Human Rights is however urging caution. It says Mutamba should be prosecuted if he embezzled or attempted to embezzle funds.

But it warned that he should be supported if the allegations were “made against him by politicians or judicial operators”.

Tensions between Mutamba and the public prosecutor's office have reportedly been simmering for months.