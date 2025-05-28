Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu gives testimony in his ongoing corruption trial

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in court in Tel Aviv on Wednesday as he continued to give testimony in his long-running corruption trial.

He is facing three separate cases filed in 2019, which include charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, all of which he denies.

The trial got underway in 2020 making him the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant.

If convicted he could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Under Israeli law, a prime minister is under no obligation to stand down unless convicted, and if he or she appeals their conviction, they can stay in office throughout the process.

Netanyahu claims the charges against him are a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media and a biased legal system out to topple his lengthy rule.

Before Israel’s war in Gaza, his legal troubles bitterly divided Israelis and shook the country's politics through five rounds of elections.

After his decisive victory in 2022, his far-right government launched a campaign to curb the powers of the court, sparking mass protests across the country.

At the time, he denied any link between the judicial overhaul and his trial, and has largely abandoned the plan since the war began.