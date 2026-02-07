Somali president slams Israeli recognition of Somaliland at Doha forum

The Somali president described the situation in Gaza as "another level of inhumane engagement" in the history of the world in Doha on Saturday and criticised Israel's recognition of the self-declared breakaway state Somaliland.

"This must remain an international priority despite all other challenges globally," President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said at the annual Al Jazeera Forum in Qatar.

The forum is holding its 17th round from February 7 to 9. He also condemned Israel’s recognition of Somalia’s breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent nation.

"This reckless and fundamentally wrong and illegal action under international law undermines the stability, security and trade in a way that affects the Horn of Africa, the Red sea and the wider world," he said.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 during a descent into conflict that continues to leave the east African country fragile.

Despite having its own government and currency, Somaliland had never been recognized by any nation till last December.

Israel became the first country to recognize Somaliland, drawing strong condemnation from many countries. Mohamud also said that his country was fighting both al-Qaida and ISIS.

"Our sacrifices in this endeavour are not for Somalia alone. It is for the security and stability of all, particularly in our region and the wider world," he said.

After his election in 2022, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud declared a “total war” against the militants who oppose his government and are responsible for killing or maiming thousands of people over the years.