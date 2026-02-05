Turkey to boost its anti-terrorism support to Somalia

Turkey said on Thursday that it will reinforce its military presence in Somalia as Mogadishu faces a renewed surge in al-Shabaab terrorist attacks.

Security officials said Ankara is expanding its air and ground units amid reports that it has deployed US-made F-16 combat aircraft to the country.

Turkey’s Air Component Command will continue to improve Mogadishu’s counterterrorism capacity through military assistance, training, and advisory activities.

Ankara has emerged as one of Somalia’s closest security partners, operating a major military training base in the capital and providing extensive support to the Somali National Army.

Thousands of Somalian troops have been trained by Turkish instructors, and Ankara has supplied equipment, technical assistance, and operational guidance.

The Horn of Africa nation has been battling al-Shabaab, an al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group, for more than a decade.

In recent months, the group has stepped up its attacks on government institutions, security forces and public gathering places, underscoring its ability to exploit security gaps.

This despite sustained military pressure from Somali forces, African Union troops, and international partners.