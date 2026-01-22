Backlash in Mogadishu against 'ignorant' Trump comments about Somalia

Residents of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu voiced their anger on Wednesday at remarks made by US president Donald Trump during his speech to the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Trump disparaged Somalis living in America as “low-IQ” and dismissed Somalia as having “no government” and being “barely a state.” He singled out Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for criticism—remarks that Somali officials and diaspora communities are calling racist, and ignorant.

“Trump seems to be an international gangster who doesn't care about international norms, diplomatic norms," said local resident Said Ahmed. "He does a lot of things that violates international laws, so he seems someone who doesn't care about the international diplomatic norms in broader nation.”

Somalis living in the US have long been the target of Trump’s attacks. Earlier this month, this administration said it would end temporary protected status for immigrants from Somalia.

"I believe Trump is wrong and needs to correct his behavior and character, particularly regarding his comments about Somali issues," said Adnan Ahmed. "He often appears erratic, and his language is often unhealthy. However, we Somalis are indifferent to his words. We are successful people, and with God's help, we believe our country will thrive.”

Trump’s speech in Davos has been widely condemned as racist in both the US and abroad.

"Trump is not a good person, and I believe Somalis have contributed to the development of his country," said Mogadishu resident Hayat Mohamed. "His derogatory statements about us will ultimately harm his own nation. He has failed to acknowledge what Somalis deserve, and as a result, we no longer respect him. I hope our government will address his remarks appropriately.”

US immigration enforcement has been targeting Somali immigrants in Minnesota and Maine, provoking outrage and protests across the country.