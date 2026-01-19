Minneapolis businesses and shopping malls stay empty over fears of ICE patrols

In Minneapolis, fear of being arrested by agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has left businesses closed and shops without customers. The Somali community is particularly afraid after having repeatedly been targeted by US president Donald Trump.

Rows of businesses stood shuttered inside a sprawling complex of Somali businesses on a recent afternoon, typically a bustling time of day. Karmel Mall in south Minneapolis contains more than a hundred small businesses in suites offering everything from clothing and food to insurance and accounting services.

On Thursday, the noisy hallways inside lay quiet, save for the occasional chatter between neighboring vendors. The smell of fried food still wafted from the bakeries, the central heating hummed and the sound of Quran recitation flowed quietly from some shops. But many sellers sat alone in their clothing stores, waiting for the occasional customer to walk by.

Everyone is afraid of federal immigration agents, business owners said.

Sellers and customers, citizens and noncitizens. Some don’t bother opening shop because they aren’t expecting any customers.