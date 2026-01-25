Egypt's El-Sissi again rejects Israeli efforts to transfer Palestinians out of Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has again rejected Israeli efforts to transfer Palestinians out of their territories in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at Police Day in Cairo on Saturday, Sissi warned that any such attempt would trigger a wave of refugees across the globe:

"I emphasise the necessity of halting the systematic practices against the Palestinian people in their occupied land and rejecting any attempts or efforts to displace them from their homeland," he said.

"I warn that the exodus of approximately two and a half million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, and what this implies in terms of the liquidation of the Palestinian cause, will lead to the displacement of hundreds of thousands towards Europe and Western countries, with grave security, economic, and social repercussions that no one can bear.”

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, Egypt has warned that displacing Palestinians from Gaza would nullify their demands for statehood.

Speaking in Davos earlier this week, el-Sissi said the issue of Palestinian statehood key to regional stability and "a cornerstone to achieve a just and comprehensive peace."

On Saturday he said his country rejects any attempts to divide the countries of the region or seize parts of their territories.

"Egypt considers these practices a red line that it will not allow to be crossed, as they directly threaten Egypt's national security.”

Sissi also called for the implementation of the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire and the reconstruction of the enclave. Egypt has agreed to join US President Trump’s Board of Peace that will oversee the process.