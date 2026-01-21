Welcome to Africanews

Egypt's el-Sissi praises Trump's 'commitment' to stop Gaza war

By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Gaza

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi praised on Wednesday United States President Donald Trump for his role in the implementation of the current Gaza peace plan.

Speaking during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Egyptian leader lauded Trump's "efforts" and "commitment" to stop the war and Gaza.

El-Sissi acknowledged Trump's work "to ease the humanitarian suffering that burdened the brotherly Palestinian people for more than two years."

The Egyptian leader also said his country sees the issue of Palestinian statehood as the "core" of the region's strive for stability and "a cornerstone to achieve a just and comprehensive peace."

A spokesperson for the Egyptian presidency said el-Sissi is expected to meet Trump during the forum. The two leaders should discuss bilateral cooperation, and regional and international stability, according to an official statement.

The US said last week it was moving into the second phase of the Trump-led Gaza peace plan, with the goal to secure lasting peace.

On Friday, the US unveiled the composition of a "Board of Peace" designed to oversee the reconstruction and post-war transition of the Gaza Strip.

Members include several Trump allies such US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and advisor. The creation of the body has raised controversy, especially among European nations like France, Norway and Sweden, over concerns it could undermine the United Nations.

