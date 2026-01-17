Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Members of a newly formed Palestinian technocrat to be involved in running Gaza

A rainbow appears near a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)   -  
Copyright © africanews
Abdel Kareem Hana - Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

palestinians

Members of a newly formed Palestinian technocratic committee to be involved in the running of Gaza during the second phase of the ceasefire deal met in Cairo on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Ali Shaath, a former deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority, who will lead the committee.

The technocratic committee will be tasked with providing public services to the more than 2 million Palestinians in Gaza under the oversight of a “Board of Peace" led by US President Donald Trump, whose members have also not yet been named.

After the US announced the start of its second phase, the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas still faces a number of challenges - including the deployment of an international security force to supervise it and the disarmament of Hamas.

The war has claimed thousands of lives, especially in Gaza, after the October attack left at least 3,000 Palestinians.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..