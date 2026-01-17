Members of a newly formed Palestinian technocrat to be involved in running Gaza

Members of a newly formed Palestinian technocratic committee to be involved in the running of Gaza during the second phase of the ceasefire deal met in Cairo on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Ali Shaath, a former deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority, who will lead the committee.

The technocratic committee will be tasked with providing public services to the more than 2 million Palestinians in Gaza under the oversight of a “Board of Peace" led by US President Donald Trump, whose members have also not yet been named.

After the US announced the start of its second phase, the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas still faces a number of challenges - including the deployment of an international security force to supervise it and the disarmament of Hamas.

