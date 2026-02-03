As Rafah crossing reopens, Palestinians wait to be reunited with relatives

As the Rafah border crossing reopened Monday, many Palestinians waited impatiently at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza for relatives expected to arrive from Egypt.

Iman Rashwan, who was sat outside the hospital with her children, told The Associated Press that she was waiting for her mother and sister who left Gaza almost a year ago.

"We have been waiting for it for a long time, and every time it is not true, but this time it was true," she said.

“They called us yesterday and said they received news that they will leave. Thank god the news was real. We have been waiting for it for too long,” she added.

Monday’s opening is a key step in the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas but mostly symbolic as few Palestinians will be allowed to cross in either direction daily. No goods will pass through.

About 20,000 Palestinian children and adults needing medical care hope to leave devastated Gaza via the crossing, according to Gaza health officials. Thousands of other Palestinians outside the territory hope to enter and return home.

The crossing had been closed since Israeli troops seized it in May 2024.

“I hope the crossing opens up for everyone, not only for 50 sick people — for all sick people, the students who want to study. (I hope) the situation returns back to normal,” Rashwan said. Ayman Hamto, from Khan Younis, was also among those waiting at Nasser hospital, hoping to reunite with his daughter, who traveled to Egypt a year ago.

“I hope people come back to their families and for the sick to leave for treatment and get better. Hopefully the border remains open 24 hours,” he said.