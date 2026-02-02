Welcome to Africanews

After months of closure, Rafah Crossing reopens under Gaza ceasefire

Ambulances line up to enter the Egyptian gate of the Rafah crossing on the way to the Gaza Strip, in Rafah, Egypt, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Mohamed Arafat)   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Egypt

The first group of Palestinians expected to return to Gaza from Egypt arrived at the Rafah crossing on Monday, as the border partially reopened for the first time in months. Footage showed ambulances and microbuses lined up on the Egyptian side, waiting to cross.

Egyptian and Israeli security officials confirmed the reopening would allow limited traffic, marking a key step as the ceasefire moves forward. An Egyptian official said around 50 Palestinians will be permitted to cross in each direction on the first day.

Israel’s seizure of the Rafah crossing in May 2024, nine months into the war on Gaza, cut off a vital lifeline for wounded and critically ill Palestinians seeking treatment abroad. While a few thousand have been allowed out via Israel over the past year, the United Nations says many thousands more still urgently need medical care outside the Strip.

A vital lifeline for aid and medical evacuations, the Rafah crossing’s reopening is a key condition of the US-brokered ceasefire that halted the war in October.

