After months of closure, Rafah Crossing reopens under Gaza ceasefire

Egypt
The first group of Palestinians expected to return to Gaza from Egypt arrived at the Rafah crossing on Monday, as the border partially reopened for the first time in months. Footage showed ambulances and microbuses lined up on the Egyptian side, waiting to cross.
Egyptian and Israeli security officials confirmed the reopening would allow limited traffic, marking a key step as the ceasefire moves forward. An Egyptian official said around 50 Palestinians will be permitted to cross in each direction on the first day.
Israel’s seizure of the Rafah crossing in May 2024, nine months into the war on Gaza, cut off a vital lifeline for wounded and critically ill Palestinians seeking treatment abroad. While a few thousand have been allowed out via Israel over the past year, the United Nations says many thousands more still urgently need medical care outside the Strip.
A vital lifeline for aid and medical evacuations, the Rafah crossing’s reopening is a key condition of the US-brokered ceasefire that halted the war in October.
00:23
Gaza reacts as Rafah crossing set to reopen
Go to video
Sisi, King Abdullah reject Gaza displacement plans
01:15
South Africa expels top Israeli diplomat over social media posts
Go to video
Aid trucks enter the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing with Egypt
Go to video
Egypt's FM welcomes US envoy for talks in Cairo on boosting bilateral cooperation
Go to video
Egypt's El-Sissi again rejects Israeli efforts to transfer Palestinians out of Gaza