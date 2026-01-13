Ireland pledges fresh aid to Gaza during Rafah border visit

A senior Irish government minister has visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing, as Ireland announced new humanitarian support for Palestinians in Gaza.

Ireland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defense, Helen McEntee, toured the crossing on Tuesday alongside Egyptian officials, including North Sinai Governor Khaled Megawer, who briefed her on conditions at the key gateway for aid and medical evacuations into and out of Gaza. McEntee also visited Egyptian Red Crescent warehouses in the city of el-Arish, where humanitarian supplies are being stored.

During the visit, McEntee announced that Ireland will allocate 49 million dollars in humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Rafah remains Gaza’s only crossing not shared with Israel, making it a critical lifeline. Before the war, it was a busy commercial route linking Egypt and Gaza.

Inside Gaza, the humanitarian situation remains dire. Most of the territory’s more than two million residents are living in makeshift tents after widespread destruction during Israel’s bombing campaign. Aid groups say insufficient shelter materials are entering Gaza, leaving families exposed to winter storms and flooding.

Palestinian rescue workers warn residents against sheltering in damaged buildings, fearing collapses. Gaza’s health ministry says at least six children have died from hypothermia since winter began, while 442 people have been killed by Israeli fire since a ceasefire took effect in October, underscoring the continuing toll of the conflict.