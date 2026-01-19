Gaza peace plans tops agenda as Egypt hosts Greek and Cypriot FMs

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty welcomed his Greek and Cypriot counterparts for trilateral talks in Cairo, Sunday.

Abdelatty, Greece's George Gerapetritis and Cyprus' Constantinos Kombos discussed the common interests between the three countries, including stability in the Eastern Mediterranean region, as well as energy cooperation.

The consultations included the situation in the Gaza Strip and the implementation of the second phase of US President Donald's Trump's peace plan.

Abdelatty said Egypt supports the formation of Trump's "Board of Peace,” a new body of world leaders meant to oversee next steps in Gaza. However, Israel’s government is objecting to the White House announcement of leaders who will play a role in overseeing the plan for Gaza.

The rare criticism from Israel of its close ally in Washington said the Gaza executive committee “was not coordinated with Israel and is contrary to its policy,” without details.

Addressing the issue at a news briefing, Abdelatty said "it is unacceptable for a state to demand the implementation of one right while ignoring another."

"The rights are indivisible, including the issue of disarming and surrendering weapons. It is all part of a comprehensive package, including, of course, the issue of withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the organic link between the West Bank and Gaza, and the indivisibility of the Gaza Strip," he added.

The committee announced by the White House on Friday includes no Israeli official but has an Israeli businessman, billionaire Yakir Gabay.

Other members announced so far include two of US President Donald Trump’s closest confidants, a former British prime minister, a US general and representatives of several Middle Eastern governments.

The White House has said the executive committee will carry out the vision of a Trump-led “Board of Peace,” whose members have not yet been named.

Gerapetritis said that Greece has received an invitation from Trump to be a member of the "Board of Peace," adding that Greece is reviewing it. "We were reviewing all documents very closely, as you know, the establishment of a Board of Peace is pursuant to UN Security Council resolution 2803," he said.

Kombos said that Cyprus too has received an invitation. "We are of course reviewing and we are going to be discussing various details with European partners as well," he said.

During their meeting, the ministers also discussed the situations in Libya, Syria, Iran and Somalia.