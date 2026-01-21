Trump, Sisi and Gulf states back new ‘board of peace’ for Gaza at Davos

US President Donald Trump met on Wednesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The two discussed bringing together Egypt and Ethiopia to resolve a dispute over Ethiopia's Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, as well as the US-led Board of Peace overseeing the Gaza peace deal.

Later, Egypt's foreign ministry said Wednesday that President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has accepted an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join his "Board of Peace".

Egypt "announces its acceptance of the invitation and its commitment to fulfilling the relevant legal and constitutional procedures," the statement said, praising Trump's Middle East policies.

"Egypt expresses its support for the Board of Peace's mission for the second phase of the comprehensive plan to end the conflict in Gaza," it added.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, six others accept Trump's 'Board of Peace' invite

Saudi Arabia and seven Muslim-majority countries, including Qatar and Turkey, mediators, have agreed to join US President Donald Trump's "Board of Peace", the Saudi foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

In a joint statement, Riyadh announced the "shared decision" of the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates to join the body to be chaired by Trump, saying they supported his "peace efforts" on the Gaza conflict.

Invites were sent to dozens of world leaders requesting $1 billion for a permanent seat on the board. The Saudi statement did not mention payment.

Although originally intended to oversee Gaza's rebuilding, the board's charter does not appear to limit its role to the Strip and seeks to rival the United Nations, sparking the ire of some US allies, including France.

The move also comes amid tension between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Both have sought to curry favour with the Trump administration with pledges of investment and business deals.

France has indicated it will not join the board, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted an invitation, his office said on Wednesday.

However, he has objected to the inclusion of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi on a "Gaza Executive Board" operating under the body.