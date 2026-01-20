Africa Cup champions receive hero's welcome on return to Dakar

Senegal’s national football team returned to Dakar late on Monday, champions of the Africa Cup of Nations.

President Bassirou Diomaye Faye was at the airport to welcome the players. He praised them for their single-minded focus throughout the continental tournament.

“During the entire competition, while watching them play, we felt that they had this mission in mind, and that they had it in their hearts to bring back this cup and to make the Senegalese people proud. They did it heroically, they played beautiful football, they were incredibly fair, and they were exemplary both on and off the field. We can only be proud of them.”

Senegal beat hosts Morocco 1-0 during a chaotic final on Saturday that at one point saw Senegal fans try to storm the field. Senegal players have received criticism from some commentators for walking off the pitch in protest at a penalty decision.

But the jubilant fans in Dakar had nothing but praise for their Teranga Lions and gave them a hero’s welcome.

“We are here to celebrate our cup, the champions of Africa, to welcome the players, the Senegalese players, our African champion Sadio Mané and the entire Senegalese team," said fan Bamba Sene, as he waved a Senegal flag. "We are happy today, we are proud to be Senegalese.”

This is Senegal’s second Africa Cup win. In 2022, the team beat Egypt 4-2 after a penalty shootout.