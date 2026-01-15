Fans celebrate in Dakar as Senegal beat Egypt to clinch a place in AFCON final

Senegalese football fans celebrated in Dakar on Wednesday after their national team secured a place in the African Cup of Nations final with a 1-0 victory over Egypt.

Sadio Mané scored the game’s only goal with just 12 minutes to go, once again crushing the Phaoroah’s dream of an AFCON title. In the 2021 final, Senegal beat them 4-2 on penalties to clinch their first ever championship win.

“Today we are so happy for the Senegalese team,” said Senegal fan Aby Sarr. “So a special mention to all the players. We saw that they defended well. The Egyptians were on their goal, and we pushed to have our first goal. It was really great, because they (Egyptians) didn't really play. Senegal led pretty much the entire game. And Sadio Mane really did us proud, really we are happy.”

Celebrations continued in front of Dakar’s famous African Renaissance Monument. Some fans dressed up for the match as traditional Gainde lion, a Senegalese symbol of national pride and unity, and the mascot of the national team.

Senegal will now face Morocco in Sunday’s final after the Atlas Lions beat Nigeria 4-2 on penalties in Wednesday’s other semi-final.

Senegal will be without captain Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Habib Diarra after the two players each picked up a second caution in the knockout stage.

The championship match takes place in Rabat at 8pm local time.