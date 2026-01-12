Somalia cancels all agreements with UAE over accusations of undermining national unity

Somalia says it has cancelled all agreements with the United Arab Emirates due to evidence the Gulf state is engaged in undermining Somalia’s sovereignty, national unity, and political independence.

The rift is reportedly due to the UAE’s tacit support for Israel’s recognition of the breakaway region of Somaliland as an independent state.

Abu Dhabi built and controls a deep-water port and military base in the Somaliland city of Berbera.

Saudi Arabia has also accused the UAE of helping a Yemeni separatist flee to Abu Dhabi through the port in Berbera, something Mogadishu described as an "alleged unauthorised use of Somalia's national airspace and airports."

Mogadishu said the cancellation applies to all federal agencies, related agencies and regional administrations. That includes bilateral security and defense agreements and “all agreements and cooperation in the ports of Berbera, Bosaso, and Kismayo.”

Somaliland declared independence in 1991 but wasn’t recognised by any other nations until last month when Israel became the first country to do so, provoking an immediate international backlash.