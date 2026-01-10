Morocco coach rejects allegations of AFCON refs bias for the host team

There were huge celebrations in Morocco after the host nation defeated Cameroon 2-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal clash on Friday.

After the game, coach Walid Regragui angrily rejected suggestions his team was benefitting from favourable decisions by referees.

“We’re the team to beat. As the team to beat, people will try to find all sorts of reasons to say Morocco has an advantage,” Regragui said.

“The only advantage that Morocco has at this Africa Cup is playing in front of 65,000 spectators. The rest is on the field, we speak on the field.”

Morocco has played all its matches at the near 70,000-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, where the vast majority of supporters are shouting for the home team, creating an intimidating atmosphere for opponents and referees.

On the quarterfinal game, Regragui said he thinks Cameroon “lost against a better team”.

“I don’t think any player, coach, or anyone else is going to talk about the refereeing because there were a lot of physical battles today,” he said.

“Today I think we deserved our victory.”

Morocco will play either Nigeria or Algeria in the semifinals on Wednesday.