AFCON 2025 sets new standard as Morocco chase home glory

Former Moroccan international Mustafa Haddaoui says the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 has begun at an exceptional level, both on and off the pitch, raising the bar for football on the continent.

Haddaoui says the tournament atmosphere reflects the excitement felt by fans across Africa. He praised the strong start, noting the high level of organisation by both the Confederation of African Football and the host nation. According to him, the smooth running of the competition so far is a sign of how far African football has progressed, with the hope that the same standards are maintained through to the final.

He highlighted the transformation since Morocco last hosted AFCON in 1988, pointing to world-class stadiums, modern training facilities and quality accommodation for teams. Haddaoui believes the attention to detail and close coordination between CAF and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation have played a key role in delivering a tournament that showcases Africa’s growing capacity to host major global events.

On the pitch, optimism is building around the Atlas Lions. Haddaoui says Morocco have shown they are ready to compete for the title, while acknowledging the pressure that comes with playing at home. He believes the team’s improving rhythm and strong fan support could be decisive, as Morocco aim to lift the trophy on home soil and keep it in cities like Casablanca and Rabat.