Morocco begin AFCON 2025 with statement win over Comoros

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is officially underway, and host nation Morocco have made a winning start on home soil.

On a rainy night at Rabat's recently inaugurated Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, the Atlas Lions opened their campaign with a 2-0 victory over Comoros, a result secured by a spectacular overhead kick from Ayoub El Kaabi.

Outside the stadium, a handful of flags fluttered in the downpour, and celebrations were relatively modest. Many supporters were more focused on finding shelter than putting on a show. But for those who made the trip from Rabat, Casablanca and beyond, El Kaabi’s acrobatic finish ensured the evening would be unforgettable.

“Dima Maghrib (Go Morocco),” one fan exclaimed.

“A spectacular bicycle kick, honestly. Incredible,” another supporter added. “You don't see many goals like that. El Kaabi, thank you very much. That was special. We made the trip, it’s raining, and then a bicycle kick like that… magnificent!”

El Kaabi’s goal capped Morocco’s dominance and sealed the three points in their AFCON Group Stage opener.

“This acrobatic finish from El Kaabi sent the stadium into raptures and sealed Morocco's 2–0 victory over Comoros,” reported Africanews correspondent Karim Baldé from pitchside. “For captain Romain Saiss and his teammates, the essential job is done: three points to launch their AFCON campaign.”

Saiss: “We’re going to grow stronger”

Despite the winning start, Morocco’s defender Romain Saiss stressed there is still room for improvement.

“Not everything was perfect. But it’s a first match,” the defender said. “I know we’re going to grow stronger. There were many good things. We’ll work, recover, analyse this game and then turn our focus to the second match against Mali.”

Comoros, for their part, frustrated Morocco for much of the first half, holding firm for 45 minutes thanks largely to an excellent performance from goalkeeper Yannick Pandor. He pulled off five important saves to keep his team in the contest.

“These saves will hopefully count later on in terms of goal difference,” Pandor said. “But there are regrets, of course. In the end, we leave defeated. We try to give everything. I try to give everything for my team, my team tries to give everything on the pitch. And then we’ll see what happens next.”

A ‘historic’ AFCON promised in Morocco

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has promised a historic Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. Speaking on the sidelines of the opening ceremony in Rabat, he hailed what he described as a spectacular show in a stunning setting at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex.

Africanews correspondent Karim Baldé reported from Rabat as global football’s attention turned to North Africa for the continent’s biggest sporting event.

“Morocco deserve it”: former international backs hosts

Africanews journalist Mohamed Elasi spoke with former Moroccan international and football analyst AbdelAziz Bineej, who believes the country is ready to host a memorable tournament on and off the pitch.

“Of course, it’s a great honour,” AbdelAziz Bineej said. “After many years, Morocco has prepared this event with high-level infrastructure and a high-level stadium. Everything is set up for the crowd. Everybody will live a great, great Africa Cup.”

With Morocco entering AFCON 2025 as Africa’s highest-ranked team, expectations are high.

“Morocco deserves to be one of the best national teams in the world,” AbdelAziz Bineej continued. “Being ranked 10th or 11th in the FIFA rankings is a great honour. They deserve it, so now they have to prove it in the Africa Cup. It’s another story.

“All the opponents are waiting for this event, also to beat the Moroccan team, which has many big players abroad, in the big teams. Other opponents also have big players. Now it’s about the pressure: how the national team will handle it, stay positive, and have the strength to win the Africa Cup.

“They need this pressure, to be focused on the target, which is to win the Africa Cup, because they deserve it. They are working on sports under the leadership of His Majesty Mohammed VI, and we see all the achievements of Moroccan football and sports, so they deserve to win the Africa Cup.”

Asked who he believes will lift the trophy, the former international did not hesitate.

“Morocco, of course,” he replied. “But with respect for all other countries and all other opponents. They are welcome in Morocco; all are welcome with their crowds, and everybody is welcome to see this beautiful country. I think it will be the best tournament ever.”

Race for Africa’s biggest prize begins

With the opening whistle blown and the hosts up and running, AFCON 2025 is now fully underway. Morocco have underlined their status as early favourites, but the coming weeks will reveal whether they can carry the weight of expectations all the way to the final on 17 January.