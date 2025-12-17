Morocco's all set to host their second Africa Cup of Nations

The Grand Stade d'Agadir is preparing to host important matches of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Teams favored to win the title, such as Egypt, Cameroon, and South Africa, will play on this pitch. The surrounding areas and spaces of the Stade Adrar d'Agadir have also undergone renovations and modernization in preparation for this major continental event.

These improvements have enhanced the stadium's aesthetics and exterior appeal, attracting a large number of fans.

The official in charge of the renovation work said, "Like other stadiums, the Stade d`Agadir has benefited from a complete renovation." The first phase was carried out in accordance with the requirements of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and focused on improving the stadium`s exterior, training pitches, technical and sanitary facilities, the accreditation system for visitors, journalists, and players, as well as the changing rooms. These improvements also met FIFA requirements."

Officials say the country hopes to deliver a smooth, high-profile tournament from Dec. 21 to Jan. 18, one they believe can highlight Morocco’s growing role in African and international sports.