Morocco and UAE ready for Arab cup semi-final showdown

Morocco and the United Arab Emirates are preparing for a high-stakes semi-final clash in the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar, with both teams aiming to reach the final.

Morocco head into the match in confident mood after seeing off Syria 1-0 in the quarter-finals to secure their spot in the last four. Coach Tarik Sektioui says his side is fully prepared and focused on delivering a positive result that would bring joy to Moroccan fans. He highlighted disciplined preparation and praised the return of key striker Abderrazak Hamdallah from suspension, even as the technical staff work to address the team’s weaknesses identified in training.

On the other side, the United Arab Emirates arrive buoyed by a dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over defending champions Algeria in their quarter-final, with goalkeeper Hamad Al Meqbaali starring as the hero. UAE players and staff have expressed strong belief in their readiness to challenge Morocco and are aiming for a place in the Arab Cup final.

The semi-final match is set for Monday at Khalifa International Stadium, where both teams will be looking to continue their tournament runs and keep their dreams of lifting the trophy alive.